Russian industrial producers reduce prices by 3.1% in December — statistics

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. According to preliminary data, prices of Russian industrial goods producers moved down by 3.1% month on month in December, the Russian statistical agency Rosstat reports.

In mining operations, prices plummeted by 39.4% for combustible liquefied and regasified natural gas, 17.6% for dewatered, desalted and stabilized oil, 14.1% for amber, and 10.3% for unstable gas condensate.

The price uptick was 35.3% for natural diamonds except technical grade ones, 30.2% for vermiculite and 11.6% for ore and concentrates of non-ferrous metals not included in other groups.

Prices fell by 24.9% for construction grade petroleum bitumen, 20.1% for motor gasoline, 19.7% for road petroleum bitumen, 19% for roofing petroleum bitumen, and 14.4% for fuel oil.