Sberbank CEO believes artificial intelligence and humans must 'team up'

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Sberbank CEO Herman Gref believes that the artificial intelligence should develop only in cooperation with a person who deeply understands the specifics of its work.

"Engineers must still develop all these systems and set tasks for them. Yes, routine work will go away, but the ability to understand how the system works, the ability to continue teaching it, the ability to create with the help of artificial intelligence will remain. It will not be the case that artificial intelligence replaces humans. Most likely, this will be a 'team up’ situation. And for this, next to the artificial intelligence there must be a person who deeply understands how it all works," Gref said when lecturing for School 21 participants on the eve of Student Day.

The executive also noted during the lecture that the main drivers of change in the world are a number of key technological areas: artificial intelligence, production of chips and new materials, energy and environment, quantum technologies, biotechnology and genetic engineering, high-speed networks, sensors, blockchain, space, cybersecurity, robotics and unmanned vehicles. According to him, the main one of these technologies, the technology of the 21st century, is artificial intelligence, which brings enormous opportunities for the development of all sectors of the economy and science.

But, in his opinion, all these tectonic changes, however, do not mean that man becomes unnecessary. "No matter how developed technologies are, we still have to figure out how to live in the world of technology. But we must never forget that we are people, and the most important thing is to remain people. And human-centricity is precisely about people, about that each of us remains human. We will live in a world of people, and we must make it more and more human in relation to ourselves, that is, to people," he concluded.