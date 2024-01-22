Expanded Arctic area in Khanty-Mansi Region may attract $39M in investments — envoy

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Two municipalities in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region will attract 3.5 billion rubles ($39 million) in private investments when they join the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and the President's Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

During the government's meeting on Thursday (January 18), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the government had drafted a bill to expand the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone by including into it two districts in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region. Later on, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said the government had confirmed the districts would be included into the Russian Arctic.

"In compliance with this decision, the Beloyarsky and the Berezovsky Districts in the Khanty-Mansi Region will offer jobs, and will attract more than 3.5 billion rubles in private investments," the presidential envoy's press service quoted Yury Trutnev as saying.

Total revenues to the consolidated budget of taxes and fees from 2024 to 2033 will amount to almost 4 billion rubles, the deputy prime minister said.

"When the districts are included in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, due to business support tools and additional social programs under the state program to develop the Russian Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation, there will be favorable conditions for their development ", the deputy prime minister concluded.