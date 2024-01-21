Novatek-Ust-Luga technical process halted following fire

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The technical process at the Novatek-Ust-Luga production facility has been halted following the fire, and a crisis center for remediation of consequences has been set up, Novatek reported, adding that the loss estimation would be provided later.

"There are no injuries, threats to life or health of people. The fire has been brought under control by now. Remanent burning of hydrocarbon fuels is controlled by specialists of the enterprise, first responders and the Emergencies Ministry," the company added.

Novatek confirmed that a fire broke out at the production facility at night. According to preliminary information, it was caused by an external action.