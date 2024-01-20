Russia to launch new national project on transportation this summer — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. A new national project on transportation is currently being developed, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov told TASS.

"It is necessary to observe the timeframe, which is being defined by the budget cycle. Therefore, the national project must be compiled by this summer," he said in an interview for TASS.

Meanwhile, Belousov noted that the "Safe quality roads" national project and the Complex plan for development of highway infrastructure will be extended within the framework of this new national project.

The official explained that the development of the new national project is motivated by the fact that "the present mechanism for achievement of national goals - the mechanism itself - is insufficient for achievement of goals that the country objectively faces at the moment."

These goals include the re-orientation of cargo flow towards friendly countries and the rapidly growing volume of internal passenger traffic.

According to Belousov, the new national project will have to ensure the prioritization of measures, based on the transportation and economic balance, the single core transportation network and the general development plan for the single core transportation network.

"It is necessary to optimize the transport infrastructure, to optimize transportation tariffs, to make various types of transport accessible in order to distribute cargo and passengers in the most accessible and optimal ways, from the standpoint of senders and the passengers, as well as from the standpoint of the state in general. There are colossal capabilities for that," he noted.