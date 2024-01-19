Red Sea risk remaining high, Maersk says

STOCKHOLM, January 19. /TASS/. Risks remain high for shipping in the Red Sea, the Denmark-based Maersk said.

"The situation in and around the Red Sea / Gulf of Aden continues to be volatile and all available intelligence at hand confirms that the security risk remains at a significantly high level," Maersk said.

"Due to the continuing situation, we are making changes to the Blue Nile Express, as our priority remains the safety of our seafarers, vessels, and your cargo," the logistics operator noted,

"Effective immediately, the Blue Nile Express (BNX) will omit the Red Sea. The amended service rotation will now be Jebel Ali - Salalah - Hazira - Nhava Sheva - Jebel Ali. There is no expected impact to carrying capacity," it added.

The company decided earlier to suspend traffic of its vessels in the Red Sea after the Maersk Hangzhou was hit by a missile on December 30.