Mercedes Benz not affected by Red Sea crisis so far

BERLIN, January 18. /TASS/. Mercedes-Benz is not experiencing any difficulties from the situation in the Red Sea and is closely monitoring the situation, a spokesperson of the German automaker told TASS.

"Our plants resumed operations as planned after the winter break. Production facilities are working almost without constraints," the spokesperson noted. "We are in a close contact with our logistics providers and contractors and are keeping an eye on the situation," she added.

Amid the aggravation of the situation in the Red Sea, many companies decided to redirect vessels to Europe along the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa instead of the Suez Canal. This route takes 10-14 days more and increases costs. As a result, certain European companies faced shortages of components not delivered in time.