DHL facing escalation of shipping costs due to Red Sea situation

BERLIN, January 18. /TASS/. DHL faces a rise in transportation costs because of the situation in the Red Sea, a spokesperson of the logistical provider told TASS.

"We are proactively monitoring the situation because several major carriers are directing their ships around the Cape of Good Hope, which leads to an increase of the transit time and a rise in shipping costs. Considering the unstable nature of the situation, we are keeping close communications with our clients and regularly report any new developments," the company said.

DHL is offering "alternative kinds of transportation, for example, air transportation or multimodal solutions" to its customers, the company noted.