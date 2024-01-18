Utair posts almost 10% rise in number of passengers to 6 mln people for 2023

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, January 18. /TASS/. The number of passengers carried by Utair in 2023 rose by almost 10% to 6 mln people, the air carrier’s press service reported.

"In 2023, Utair Group carried 6,058,285 people by aircraft. The number of passengers went up by 9.3% compared with 2022. The number of passengers on international flights increased by 27.7%. The number of passengers on domestic flights grew by 4.9%," the report said.

The company also carried 629,304 people by helicopters in the reporting period, up by 14.5% compared with the previous year, according to the report.