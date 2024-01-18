Russia seeks to shed economic dependence on West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. In 2024, Russia’s goal is to rid itself of any dependence on the West in the economy or supply chains, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

"The task at hand is to get rid of any need to depend on those production, finance, banking or supply chains which are somehow controlled or heavily influenced by our Western counterparts," he said.

According to Lavrov, the Russian government is working actively toward bringing "concrete plans" in domestic development into practice.

"President [Vladimir Putin of Russia] recently met with government officials [to discuss] ensuring the sustainable development of our economy in every aspect <…> amid the aggressive, unlawful policy being pursued by the United States and its satellites," the top Russian diplomat underscored.