MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Salaries in Russia gained 7.7% in real terms over ten months of 2023, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the Cabinet.

"The real growth of salaries totaled 7.7% over ten months of the last year. This is good but probably one thing should be compared with another one, keeping inflation processes in mind," Putin noted.

The growth of real wages in Russia amounted to 4.2% in January - April 2023, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier.