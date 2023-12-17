Spain becomes EU’s largest purchaser of Russian LNG in 2022-2023

MADRID, December 17. /TASS/. Spain became the European Union’s largest purchaser of Russian LNG in 2022-2023, Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS.

"Spain became the EU’s largest purchaser of Russian LNG in 2022-2023," he said. "Despite regular calls by the Spanish authorities for reducing Russian gas purchases, our country remains one of top three suppliers of gas to Spain with an 18.1% share in total volume in January-November 2023," the diplomat added. Madrid continues boosting imports of Russian LNG, which is not subject to European sanctions, he noted. "The increase in the reporting period totaled 38.8% compared with 2022," Klimenko said, adding that "from the economic viewpoint it is simply unprofitable for Spain to break a major long-term contract that has been signed with Russia."

El Mundo newspaper reported earlier that Russia’s LNG supplies to Spain are expected to reach record high levels by the end of 2023.