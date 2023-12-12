Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 6.4% in November — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation added 6.4% in November 2023 month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

Year-to-date the real effective exchange rate of the ruble has fallen by 24.3%.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar rose by 8.3% in November and decreased by 25.8% year-to-date, whereas the ruble’s exchange rate against the euro went up by 6% and down by 26.7%, respectively.