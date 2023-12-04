Bitcoin surpasses $42,000, first time since April 10, 2022

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin surpassed $42,000 for the first time since April 10, 2022, according to Coindesk platform.

Thus, bitcoin grew by 6.4% to $42,050 and later slowed down and reached $41,949 (+6.14%).

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or a group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.