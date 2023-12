MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Support for the development of projects by Russian IT enterprises hit 300 bln rubles ($3.3 bln) in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

"Over 300 bln rubles were invested in domestic IT solutions this year. The revenue of Russian software companies reached 1.7 trillion rubles," Chernyshenko stated.

He also stated that the industry employs around 820,000 people. "This number will only grow," Chernyshenko added.