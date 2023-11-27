India, China to start reducing dependence on current economic system — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. India and China received the signal about the need of reducing dependence on the current economic situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings international forum.

China and India understand they need to stand to their self-reliance, "there are no doubts" in that, he noted.

"We are proactively discussing this topic both within the framework of the BRICS and within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Alternative payment platforms are being rolled out proactively; the transition to national currencies is going very quickly," Lavrov said. "Both India and the People’s Republic of China are taking care of their interest. They see, as I understand, that a mere withdrawal from this system, the start of building up new structures will be bad for their economy. Nevertheless, a gradual departure from the dependence on the dollar, payment systems, chains of supplies built up by the West has surfaced," he added.