Zarubezhneft almost fully redirects oil supplies from EU to China, India — CEO

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft almost completely redirected oil supplies from Europe to the Chinese and Indian markets, the company’s general director Sergey Kudryashov said during the Primakov Readings forum.

"We left Europe almost entirely for the Indian market, the Chinese market," he said.

Kudryashov also noted that until 2022, the company traded oil for export on a FOB basis (free on board - TASS) through the St. Petersburg International Mercantile (SPIMEX).

"It is clear that after 2022 the situation changed. Frankly speaking, we did not have the competence to work on the trading market. We had to master things related to both logistics and tankers and with insurance," the head of Zarubezhneft said.