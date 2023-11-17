Share of gray grain exports from Ukraine exceeded 20%

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. One-day companies in Ukraine exported grain of unknown origin worth 134 bln hryvnia (about $3.7 bln) over the nine months of 2023, which is more than 20% of the total amount of grain sold abroad, according to the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

"Based on the results of an analysis of export transactions with agricultural products, Bureau of Economic Security found that over nine months, risky enterprises exported grains of unknown origin worth 133.9 bln hryvnia, or more than 20% of the total," the statement said.

According to the report, usually the final buyer of grain is a non-resident company, which transfers funds for the goods to another non-resident associated with the Ukrainian exporter.