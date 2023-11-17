Russia's GDP growth by the end of 2024 can be up to 1.6% — VEB Chief Economist

YEKATERINBURG, November 17. /TASS/. GDP in Russia by the end of 2024 may grow to 1.6%, Chief Economist of VEB.RF Andrey Klepach said at a plenary session of the international conference "Russian regions in the focus of change."

According to Klepach's report, GDP growth will be 1.6% in 2024, 2.3% in 2025, 2% in 2026 - 2%.

"Our estimate for this year now is 3.3% of GDP growth. Next year - 1.6%, then about 2%," he noted.

Earlier, speaking at the 7th all-Russian forum "Russian Cities: New Frontiers" in Yekaterinburg, Klepach reported that GDP growth by the end of 2023 could be 3.2-3.3%, while real incomes of the population could increase by 5%.

The international conference "Russian Regions in the Focus of Change" is the largest business event in the Urals, focusing on regional development in the context of global economic trends. This year the conference is being held on the new campus of the Ural Federal University.