Russia’s services PMI falls to 53.6 points in October

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in Russia’s service sector decreased in October 2023 to 53.6 points against 55.4 points in September, S&P Global reported on Friday.

"The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 53.6 in October, down from 55.4 in September but nevertheless signaling a solid expansion in output at Russian service providers. The latest rise extended the current sequence of growth to nine months, despite the rate of increase easing to the slowest since February. Greater output was commonly attributed to strong client demand and another monthly upturn in new business," the report said.

The index value above 50 points evidences an increase in the business activity and the value below such level means it is slowing down.