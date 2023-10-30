Russian Central Bank sees Russians taking out more loans

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The number of Russian citizens with at least one loan increased to 47 mln as of the middle of this year, the Central Bank said.

"Another two mln citizens became borrowers in the first half of 2023. Their total number reached 47 mln, as data from credit reporting agencies reveal," the regulator said.

The number of borrowers with three or more loans is growing, according to the Central Bank. They now stand at 11.2 mln people. "This indicates that the growth in lending is accompanied by an overall increase in the credit worthiness of citizens," the Bank of Russia noted.

Borrowers holding three or more loans edged up by 2.2 mln over the last year while the number of those with one loan stayed steady at 21 mln borrowers over the last eighteen months. The share of borrowers with three or more loans increased from 41% a year ago to 47% as of July 1, 2023.

"The banking portfolio increased by 2,3 trillion rubles ($24.6 bln) (+9%). Borrowers with only one bank loan (93-94%) continue to shoulder the bulk of the debt," the Bank of Russia said.