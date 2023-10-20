Price of gold surpasses $2,000 per troy ounce on Comex

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The price of gold on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) exceeded $2,000 per troy ounce. The last time the price of the precious metal reached this level was on July 31.

The price of gold peaked at $2,001.6 per troy ounce. By 17:03 Moscow time, gold was trading at $2,001.4 per ounce (+0.59%). By 17:10 Moscow time, gold was trading at $2,001.5 per ounce (+0.6%).

At the same time, shares of gold mining companies were declining on the Moscow Exchange. As of 17:10 Moscow time, Polymetal shares reached 565 rubles per share (-1.21%), shares of Polyus decreased by 0.56% to 11,821.5 rubles. Seligdar shares fell to 81.34 rubles per share (-2.18%).