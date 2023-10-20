Russian LNG supplies to China up 47% in January-September to 6.2 mln tons

BEIJING, October 20. /TASS/. LNG supplies from Russia to China increased by 47% in January-September 2023 in annual terms to 6.2 mln tons, according to figures provided by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In value terms, China’s LNG imports from Russia slipped by 6% year-on-year to $4 bln.

Russia was the third-largest LNG supplier to the People’s Republic of China in the reporting period after Australia and Qatar.

In September, Russian LNG deliveries to China amounted to 746,000 tons, down by a quarter month-on-month.