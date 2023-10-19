Asia-Pacific states interested in energy development using Russian technologies — REA

BANGKOK, October 19. /TASS/. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are interested in developing their energy industries using Russian technologies, general director of the Russian Energy Agency (REA) at the Energy Ministry Alexey Kulapin told TASS.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 3rd Asia-Pacific Energy Forum, held at the headquarters of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok.

"First of all, [at the forum] issues related to the use of natural gas were discussed, since for the ASEAN states this is a rather promising area due to the specifics of their development. There are island states in the region where the construction of appropriate main gas pipelines is necessary. There is a prospect for the development of cooperation in the field of natural gas, including using Russian technologies," he said.

"We are now carrying out the corresponding study with the ASEAN Energy Center, which is a partner of the REA of the Energy Ministry of the Russian Federation. These are precisely the issues of developing the supply of natural gas. Russia has its own technologies for the production and regasification in the format of small-and medium-tonnage LNG. For island states this is quite promising direction. It fits into the agenda of the energy transition and low-carbon development. Here I would like to note the closeness of the positions of Russia and the ASEAN countries in terms of advisability of the energy transition," Kulapin noted.

"Our partners from the ASEAN countries, just like us, approach the intensity of the energy transition based on the level of technology development. We equally understand that in the next 30-40 years, hydrocarbons will remain the core of a reliable energy supply, in particular, gas, which is the lowest-emission source of energy," he said.

The 3rd Asia-Pacific Energy Forum is held as part of the Asia-Pacific Energy Week at the ESCAP headquarters in Bangkok. It will last until October 20.