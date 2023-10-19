Reliable logistical ties important for Russia — PM

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. One of the key tasks in the trade sphere for Russia is to create reliable logistical and cooperation ties on a mutually beneficial basis, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia 2023 International Export Forum.

"It is important now to form reliable logistical, cooperative ties, including with countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Certainly, on a mutually beneficial basis. Not merely facilitating our own economic development but also helping our trade and strategic counterparties to achieve results they need as regards strengthening of their economic sovereignty," Mishustin stressed.

Such efforts have already been underway, the Prime Minister noted. In particular, a new joint financial mechanism to support industrial cooperation is being formed with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). "Heads of states of the ‘Group of Five’ agree to establish it in May. We will subsidize interest rates of loans for cooperation projects from the budget. The key condition is the participation of organizations from three and more countries - members of the Eurasian Economic Union," he noted.

The regulatory base is being developed now at the EAEU level, the Prime Minister stressed. "Decisions should be made by the year-end, so that we will be able to provide such subsidies as early as since 2024," he added.