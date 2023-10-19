Share of friendly countries in Russia’s trade turnover in 2023 may reach 70%

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The share of friendly countries in Russian trade turnover may reach 70% by the end of this year, Russia’s Deputy Ministry of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev said on Thursday.

"When it comes to new markets, there has been a significant refocus on China and the Indian market. We were greatly assisted by the EAEU market, which we know and understand," he said.

Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said earlier that the share of friendly countries in Russian exports has doubled since 2022, and the dollar's share of trade turnover has tripled over the last two years.

Russia's exports of goods totaled $538 bln at the end of the first 11 months of 2022, while the share of neutral and friendly countries in Russian exports increased from 42% to 65% by the end of the year, RBC reported citing data from the Ministry of Economic Development.