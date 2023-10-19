Severstal to boost steel deliveries to Eurasian Economic Union next year — company

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Severstal is going to increase steel supplies to member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2024 by about 20% in annual terms to 600,000 metric tons, the Russian steelmaker says on its Telegram channel.

"The EAEU countries have become one of the largest selling market for Severstal after Western markets closing and we are going to ramp up such cooperation: to increase steel deliveries to EAEU countries by about 20% to 600,000 metric tons in 2024," the company said.

Development of trade ties among EAEU member-states is one of the most important factors for development of countries’ economies currently and hopefully in the future, Severstal noted.