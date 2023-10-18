Russian producers’ prices on the rise in September – statistics

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian producers of industrial goods had the price increase of 4.7% in monthly terms in September, according to preliminary data, the Russian statistical agency Rosstat said.

In the mineral resources extraction segment, prices surged by 25.6% for anthracite, 22.5% for refractory clay, 19.8% for dewatered, desalted and stabilized oil, 15.2% for clay not assigned to other groups, 14% for unstable gas condensate, 13.4% for liquefied and regasified combustible natural gas, 11.9% for nickel concentrate, and 11.3% for antimony concentrate.

In the processing sector, the price hike was 23.3% for stable gas condensate, 20.9% for petroleum roofing bitumen, 17.5% for oil distillate fuel and middle distillates not included in other groups, 15.9% for diesel fuel, 15.1% for light distillates not assigned to other groups, 14% for furnace fuel oil, 13.3% for marine fuel, 11.3% for gasoline with the octane number from 81 to 92, 11.2% for motor gasoline with the octane number from 96 to 98, 10.7% for liquefied propane and butane, and 10.3% for petroleum road bitumen.

In the chemicals and chemical products segment, prices surged 1.8 times for hydrogen peroxide, 1.6 times for non-saturated mono-carbon, cycloalkane, cycloalkene or cyclo-terpene acyclic polycarbon acids and derivatives of these compounds, by 24.9% for sealants, 19% for styrene, 18.7% for other inorganic acids, 17% for oils and other products of high-temperature processing of coal tar and equivalent products, 16.5% for toluene, 15.9% for simple ethers, organic peroxides, epoxies, acetals, semiacetals and their derivatives, 14.3% for organic complex solvents and diluents and ready compounds for paint and varnish removal, 13% for polymers of vinyl chloride or other halogenated olefins in primary forms, and 11.9% for urea formaldehyde resins in primary forms.

In the rubber and plastics production segment, the price uptick was 8.7% for tapes made of plastic, non-reinforced or non-combined with other materials, 6.4% for linoleum and elastic floor coverings, 6.4% for tires, and 5.4% for plastic packaging items.