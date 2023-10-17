Africa interested in increasing petroleum imports from Russia

CAPE TOWN, October 17. /TASS/. African nations are interested in importing oil refining products from Russia, a representative of the African Energy Chamber told TASS.

"Africa is now producing as many as 6.7 mln barrels of oil per day, with a sizable portion being exported because countries on the continent do not have high-capacity refining industries," the representative said on the sidelines of the African Energy Week. "Many African nations are interested in expanding imports of petroleum products from Russia," he noted.

Efforts to strengthen BRICS' global position play a significant role in establishing the new atmosphere of economic and trade cooperation between Africa and Russia, the representative said.