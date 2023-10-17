Russian Finance Ministry to hold two federal loan bonds auctions on October 18

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance announced auctions for two issues of federal loan (OFZ) bonds to be held on October 18, the ministry said.

Series 26238 fixed-income OFZ bonds mature on May 15, 2041 and Series 26243 fixed-income OFZ bonds mature on May 19, 2038 will be offered to investors in amounts of balances available for the offering, the ministry said.

"The amount of bids to be satisfied at each auction will be determined on the basis of the demand and the amount of the premium requested by bidders against actually evolved yield levels," the ministry informed.

Settlements under transactions made at the auction will be performed on the next business day.