Vladimir Putin's visit to China

Russia, China boosting trade this year — presidential aide

Moscow and Beijing are steadily and purposefully moving to the target put forward by leaders of the two countries, to reach the $200 bln turnover, Yury Ushakov noted

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Moscow and Beijing has gained almost a quarter over eight months of this year, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"China is our main trade partner. Russia, in its turn, has for the first time climbed to the sixth line in the list of main foreign economic counterparts of China. The bilateral trade volume moved up by 24.3% in January - August of this year to $141.5 bln," the aide said.

Moscow and Beijing are steadily and purposefully moving to the target put forward by leaders of the two countries, to reach the $200 bln turnover, Ushakov noted. "All the preconditions are in place that we will pass this threshold as early as in conclusion of this year," the official stressed.

Trade & CooperationVladimir Putin's visit to China
Russia scales up oil, gas supplies to China
It is reported that supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to China are growing significantly
Ukraine suffering 'massive losses' in counteroffensive, Putin says
Earlier, the Russian leader pointed out that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had completely failed, even though Kiev was planning more offensive operations in some areas
Putin says no one in BRICS wants to be second to any other nation
According to the Russian President, all states of the association strive for multipolarity
Lavrov arrives in Beijing ahead of Belt and Road forum
While in Beijing, Lavrov is expected to hold talks with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi
Russian forces eliminate up to 410 servicemen on Donetsk direction
According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Russian Armed Forces repelled five attacks by brigades near Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Dubovo-Vasilevka, Kleshcheevka
Putin to attend Belt and Road Forum on October 17 — top Chinese diplomat announces
"We are confident that President Putin’s participation will add a lot to the forum’s success and will also contribute to promoting our strategic interaction," Wang Yi noted
Polish Prime Minister states readiness to form new cabinet after elections
Answering a question from a reporter if he expects to receive a mandate for establishment of a new cabinet, the politician said that "this is what will most likely happen"
Assad, Putin call for immediate aid to Gaza, stopping bombardments
The leaders stressed the need to ensure immediate humanitarian aid deliveries to civilians in the Gaza Strip and the need for Israel to stop shelling attacks and forcible relocation practices against innocent people in Gaza
Turkey negotiating revival of grain deal with UN, West — diplomat
He referred to last week’s discussions between Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar and Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
Hamas movement says it appreciates Putin's stance on Gaza settlement
The Russian President previously said that Israel had been subjected to a brutal attack, but that the conflict could only be resolved through the creation of an independent Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem
Russian investigator reveals toll of kids killed, injured in Ukrainian borderline shelling
"One child was killed in Crimea, five children were wounded in the Bryansk Region, and four children were wounded in the Kursk Region," Maxim Denisov reported
Russian paratroopers destroy 50 Ukrainian army’s drones near Artyomovsk over month
Russian paratroopers have set up a network of aerial observation posts to detect enemy UAVs
Hamas military wing announces more attacks on Ashdod, Be'er Sheva
Earlier, the Israeli army's press service said that air alerts were sounded in Ashdod, in the south of the country, as well as in the Negev desert
Arab League, African Union consider Israel’s actions in Gaza war crime
According to the joint statement, adopted after the negotiations between Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit and African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, "what is being practiced is a war crime"
Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza could lead to 'bloodbath' — media
Gian Gentile, a retired US Army colonel and military historian with the Rand Corp., said that the scope of Israel’s offensive was "obviously going to be much larger" than its operations in recent years
US begins sending significant part of aid to Israel — Blinken
US Secretary of State noted that the US seeks to make its support for Israel clear, to prevent the conflict from spreading
Quasi-civilian space facilities likely targets for retaliatory strike — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Yermakov emphasized that quasi-civilian infrastructure could quite logically turn out to be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike
Hamas announces new strike on Ben-Gurion airport
The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said that the shelling came "in response to the Israeli authorities' crimes against Palestinian civilians"
US supports Kiev to avoid getting 'sucked into' wider European war — Biden
One of his objectives in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden told CBS television, was to prevent his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "from being able to occupy an independent country that borders NATO allies and is on the Russian border"
Perpetrator in French school stabbing radicalized outside of Russia — embassy
On October 13, M. Mogushkov, 20, attacked a high school in Arras in northern France where he killed Dominique Bernard, a literature teacher, wounding a security guard and another teacher in the process
US to propose how to tap profits from frozen Russian assets to EU — Axios
A US official told the US publication that "in Luxembourg this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to encourage European officials to take concrete steps to capture the interest generated on some $200 billion in Russian assets held in European accounts"
Russian forces intercept 3 HIMARS munitions, down 67 drones
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the Northern Military District, a total of 488 aircraft, 250 helicopters, 7,888 UAVs, 441 air defense systems, 12,640 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,163 MLRS combat vehicles, 6,771 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 14,297 units of special military vehicles
Putin set to hold phone talks today with leaders of Israel, Palestine — presidential aide
"The president is keeping a close eye on the unprecedented escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Yury Ushakov underlined
Voter turnout at referendum in Poland fails to exceed 50% threshold — exit poll
Under Polish legislation, a referendum is considered valid, if over 50% of voters cast their ballots. This Sunday, only 40% of voters took part
Russia, China don’t seek to set up military alliance – Putin
The Russian President noted that Western countries are forcing their allies to spoil relations with Moscow and Beijing
Hamas spent four years on preparations for attack on Israel — Tasnim
It is noted that the movement has always announced the drills publicly
Russia says Ukraine lost nearly two companies of troops near Kupyansk
The official representative of the Russian combat group "West" Sergei Zybinsky said that the group destroyed the Ukrainian 152-mm motorized artillery system 2S1 "Gvozdika" with counter-battery fire
Polish opposition receives enough votes to form a coalition — exit poll
The largest party, the "Civic Coalition", led by former Prime Minister and head of European Council Donald Tusk, received 31.6% of votes (163 mandates), the centrist "The Third Way" received 13% of votes (30 mandates) and "The Left" received 8.6% (12 mandates)
Russia requests voting for resolution on Middle East on October 16
"We expect Brazilian Presidency of the Council to confirm this shortly," First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Latvia closes two checkpoints on border with Russia
The Grebnevo and Terekhovo crossings on the Latvia-Russia border continue to operate normally
Situation in Middle East tends to deteriorate, senior Russian diplomat warns
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the enclave’s residents had in fact found themselves in a humanitarian disaster situation
Russia to conduct nuclear test if US makes this move, says senior diplomat
Russia ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in 2000 and "had been patiently waiting ever since for the Unites States to make a similar move"
Multipolar world emerges as many countries, including China, boost their potential – Putin
The Russian President also recalled that China's initiatives on security, development and the formation of a global civilization in general were first formulated by Xi Jinping in 2013 during his first state visit as Chairman of the People's Republic of China to Russia
Gas reserves in Europe hit all-time high, gas infrastructure operators association says
European UGS facilities are currently 97.89% full with 107.75 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them
China not imposing anything on anybody — Putin
Beijing endeavors to find projects and ways of achieving common goals that are acceptable for everybody, the Russian leader said
Israel’s Gallant vows to carry out ‘deadly war’ in Gaza, to change situation forever
It will forever change the situation in the Palestinian enclave, added the Minister of Defense of the Jewish State
Warsaw's position on Ukraine 'unlikely' to change after Polish elections — Russian envoy
Poland held parliamentary elections on October 15, with the conservative Law and Justice party winning 36.6% of the vote
Five-hour ceasefire introduced in southern Gaza Strip — media
According to the news outlet, the goal is to make it possible to deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave and allow foreign nationals to leave Gaza
Child killed, two civilians wounded as Ukrainian forces shell DPR 15 times in past day
Also, the shelling left two residential blocks damaged in Gorlovka
Children's hospital in Gaza hit with white phosphorus — health ministry
Earlier, Human Rights Watch, an international rights organization, accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions during its military operations in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip
Trump calls Biden’s latest interview with CBS 'a joke'
The former American leader added that the interview should be regarded as a contribution to the political campaign of the Democratic Party
EU calls to immediately restore the Middle East peace process
The EU also calls to cooperate with "legitimate authorities of the Palestinian autonomy" in order to prevent further escalation
Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk was approaching the Russian border
Russian forces hit personnel, vehicles of Ukraine’s 65th Mechanized brigade
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that units of the Russian group of troops also repelled an attack by an assault group of the enemy’s 71st Jaeger Brigade in the area of ​​​​the village of Verbovoye
Russian forces continuing to implement master plan during special op — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, deep defenses have been built in certain areas along the entire line of combat operations
Putin gives interview to China Media Group before visiting Beijing
The Russian leader will visit China for participation in the Belt and Road Forum and Sino-Russian summit talks
No one in their right mind should leave open the possibility of nuclear war – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
Putin says he expects the best from Belt and Road Forum in China
The head of state said that he had familiarized himself with the Russian government’s proposals in various areas
Russian forces improving their positions along frontline of special operation – Putin
This applies to the Kupyansky, Zaporozhye and Avdeevsky directions, the Russian President clarified
Russian aircraft firm masters mass production of Su-57 fighter jets — top executive
The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Japan provides additional info to Russia on releasing water from Fukushima
The Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the country will continue to provide Russia with explanations based on scientific data in the most transparent and conscientious manner, while undergoing IAEA verification
Israel announces evacuation plan for areas along Lebanese border
"The implementation of the plan was approved by the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant," the IDF said
Russia has almost found alternative to European gas market — Putin
Europe is not coping with the situation without Russian gas and is even short of physical volumes of this resource, the Russian President noted
Netanyahu to leave his post after conflict with Hamas, Hersh's source in Israel says
According to Hersh, "the attack by Hamas was a direct result" of Netanyahu's decision to allow the traditional Jewish holiday of Sukkot to be celebrated in the West Bank, despite protests from the military leadership
Ukraine’s military loses over 200 troops in Zaporozhye area over past day
Reconnaissance data helped Russian artillery teams wipe out a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the settlement of Malinovka in a precision strike, Vladimir Rogov said
Russian diplomat points to increasingly deteriorating strategic stability situation
Vladimir Yermakov noted that Washington "has radically undermined the fundamental principles" the New START-related agreements were based on
Press review: Gaza facing scorched earth or surgical strikes and US debt hits record high
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 12th
US pushes security situation in Middle East to reach ‘point of no return’ — diplomat
"The regional security guarantor has driven security to reach the point of no return," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Israel faces five-front war if conflict escalates — media
"This natural pressure would be further exacerbated if Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and tried to destroy Hamas, regardless of whether this is even possible," the researchers said
Israeli instructors return from Ukraine after HAMAS attack — Russian forces
Previously, Russian officials said that Israeli mercenaries were fighting in Ukraine, but there were no reports of Israeli troops
EAEU secures $24 billion through Belt and Road Initiative, Putin says
According to the Russian president, the joint projects "are also beneficial to the People’s Republic of China, because it also receives products from the implementation of these projects and gets conditions for better and greater development"
Over 1 million Gaza residents uprooted from their homes — UN
In addition, UNRWA confirmed the deaths of 14 of its staff in Gaza, noting that this number is not final and could rise
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian howitzers in Kherson area over past day
It is also reported that Russian forces also eliminated a Ukrainian army’s temporary deployment site and damaged two motor vehicles in the Kherson area over the past day
Georgia’s Constitutional Court grants motion to impeach President Zurabishvili
The court ruling was read out live by the court president, Merab Turava
Leftist Gonzalez concedes presidential defeat in Ecuador election
The second round of presidential elections took place in Ecuador on Sunday
Russia in relations with West prepares for war, but wants peace – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
Israeli army promises Hezbollah 'deadly' response, if attacks continue
"Hezbollah carried out a number of attacks yesterday (on October 15) in order to try to divert our operational efforts [away from the Gaza Strip], under the direction and backing of Iran, while endangering the state of Lebanon and its citizens," Daniel Hagari noted
Israel’s actions in Gaza equal to collective punishment, President of Egypt says
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi noted that they go beyond the Jewish state's right to self-defense
Russian diplomat points to US attempt to disrupt Moscow’s P5 coordinator role
According to Vladimir Yermakov, the group's meeting was in danger of being canceled due to Washington’s failure to issue visas to Russian experts, including the delegation’s head
BRICS economies surpass G7 at time of Johannesburg summit — Putin
"After six members had joined BRICS, this ratio shifted even more in favour of the BRICS countries," the Russian president pointed out
Explosions rock Dnepr, sirens sound in seven Ukrainian regions
As of 0:40 a.m. Moscow time, air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s Cherkassy, Chernigov, Dnepr, Kirovograd, Kharkov, Poltava and Sumy regions
Russian forces encircle Krasnogorovka north of DPR’s Avdeevka — military expert
The town is practically liberated, retired colonel points out
Russia never been against peaceful settlement of Ukrainian conflict — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the Ukrainian President issued a decree prohibiting everyone, including himself, to conduct any negotiations with Russia
Russian air defenses down two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack plane in past day
It is also reported that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 65 enemy troops
MI6 ex-head says ground operation against HAMAS to become Israel’s mistake
This could turn out to be a failure for the Israeli authorities, says former head of the British Foreign Intelligence Service Alex Younger
China's peace plan serve as basis for settlement in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian leader noted that it was Kiev that did "not want to enter into any negotiations"
Israel strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon
A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the shooting Sunday toward Israeli territory, the IDF said
Russia can play crucial role in Middle East settlement — Hamas official
According to the Hamas representative, the Palestinians highly appreciate Putin’s stance
Number of Israelis killed during Hamas attacks reaches 1,400, 3,500 injured - TV
The situation in the Middle East has escalated sharply after the Hamas infiltration into Israel from the Gaza Strip
Conflict between West, Russia would be different from special operation in Ukraine – Putin
The head of state commented on the recommendation of the US Congressional Commission to prepare for a simultaneous war with both the Russian Federation and China, including taking into account the option of a nuclear confrontation
BRICS becoming magnet, pulling in sovereign nations globally — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Pavel Knyazev, it is clear that "the unipolar world is becoming a thing of the past"
Russia's Mir payment system starts working in Venezuela — Novak
According to the Russian deputy prime minister, the volume of bilateral trade between Moscow and Caracas has increased by 77% over the past five years
Lavrov to travel to Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart, attend Belt and Road forum
Apart from discussing pressing international issues, the Russian and the Chinese sides are expected to hold a detailed economic dialogue
US can 'print money' to 'scatter' over the world — Putin
Washington has problems of political and technical nature on the matter of support to Kiev, the head of state noted
Over 10,000 Ukrainian fighters surrender since summer using special radio frequency
According to the source, the radio frequency operates in all directions of the line of engagement in the special military operation zone
Naval Academy chief Viktor Sokolov appointed as Russian Black Sea Fleet acting commander
Vice-Admiral Viktor Sokolov served as the Naval Academy chief from 2020
Press review: IDF delays blitz amid civilian death worry and China urges US to curb Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 16th
Signs indicate US may return nuclear arms to UK — Russian Foreign Ministry
"We consider this as a demonstrative and openly provocative signal about the intention of not only avoiding the weakening of so-called joint nuclear missions but also of boosting their potential," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Vladimir Yermakov said
Putin says Middle East conflict has bigger magnitude than Russia’s operation in Ukraine
The President noted that a hot conflict between the West and Russia, if it happens, will not be limited to the framework of a special military operation, “it will be a completely different war”
Israel tells Zelensky 'not the right time' to visit — news portal
According to the report, such a trip could take place later during one of the Ukrainian president's potential European tours
Iran sees possibility of opening other anti-Israeli fronts — minister
Foreign Minister of the Republic Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Israel and its allies will bear responsibility for the consequences of their attack on the people of Palestine
Israeli PM’s office denies reports of ceasefire in Gaza
The Hamas radical movement has also denied reports of a ceasefire in Gaza
Russian Su-34s strike deployment positions of four Ukrainian brigades near Kupyansk
The official representative of the combat group, Sergei Zybinsky, said that the crews of the Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters, as well as operational-tactical aviation, attacked concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian 14th and 32nd mechanized brigades and territorial defense units in area of ​​Sinkovki, Ivanovka and Leonovka
China ready to defend justice in world jointly with Russia — Chinese top diplomat
Wang Yi reiterated that Beijing and Moscow are coordinating strategic efforts with the framework of the United Nations, as well as within the framework of other important multilateral formats
Ukraine’s neutral status extremely important to Russia — Putin
"We believe that NATO poses threats to us through Ukraine and we want our concerns to be heard," the Russian leader emphasized
Biden tells CBS he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely
The US leader also commented on the so called two state solution for Israel and Palestine
Ukraine’s offensive failed, even as it prepares to attack in some areas – Putin
The head of state noted that Russia will react to this accordingly
Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian brigade command post in Kharkov Region
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, he was in the area of ​​​​the village of Podliman
Russia to retaliate if US deploys medium, short-range missiles to Europe — MFA
Vladimir Yermakov stressed that the current confrontation between Russia and the US had been triggered by Washington
US must be held accountable for Israel's crimes — Iranian Foreign Ministry
"Sending a fleet to the region makes no sense other than unilateral support for the oppressor. Any party that supports this regime bears and must bear the same international responsibility," the statement reads
Israel describes Hamas removal from power as one of main goals of Gaza operation
The list of four goals particularly includes the removal of the radical movement Hamas from power in Gaza, as well as the need to eliminate the threat of terrorism coming from Gaza, resolve the issue of hostages captured by Hamas and protect Israel’s border and the country’s citizens
