Russia, China boosting trade this year — presidential aide

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Moscow and Beijing has gained almost a quarter over eight months of this year, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"China is our main trade partner. Russia, in its turn, has for the first time climbed to the sixth line in the list of main foreign economic counterparts of China. The bilateral trade volume moved up by 24.3% in January - August of this year to $141.5 bln," the aide said.

Moscow and Beijing are steadily and purposefully moving to the target put forward by leaders of the two countries, to reach the $200 bln turnover, Ushakov noted. "All the preconditions are in place that we will pass this threshold as early as in conclusion of this year," the official stressed.