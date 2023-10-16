Russia supplies 500,000 tons of wheat to Indonesia in 2023 — Agroexport

TOKYO, October 16. /TASS/. Russia has resumed supplies of wheat to Indonesia this year, with export volumes reaching 500,000 tons in the first nine months, head of the Agroexport federal center at the Russian Agriculture Ministry Dmitry Krasnov said.

"We resumed supplies of wheat to Indonesia this year. They exceeded 500,000 tones in the first nine months of this year. However, the potential of Russia’s grain exports is much higher," he said at a plenary session within the framework of the business mission of Russian companies exporting agriculture products that is running in Indonesia. "During the season of 2017-2018 Indonesia purchased almost 1.5 mln tons of Russian wheat," he added.

In 2022, Russia’s grain harvest reached a record of 153 mln tons, including 104 mln tons of wheat, Krasnov said. "This year we also expect good grain harvest. This demonstrates high potential of the Russian grain sector amid elevated demand in Southeastern Asia," he stressed.