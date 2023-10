MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Total gas reserves in the EU have reached a fresh all-time high, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

European UGS facilities are currently 97.89% full (8.54 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 107.75 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Previously the absolute peak of European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities’ occupancy rates of 97.84% was recorded on October 28, 2019.