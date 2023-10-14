Turkey denies reports on gas debt to Russia

ANKARA, October 15. /TASS/. The Turkish state-owned company Botas refuted reports in certain mass media that the gas debt of Turkey to Russia reached $27.5 bln.

"The need has appeared in recent days to properly inform the public about unjustified and groundless statements that the gas debt of Turkey to Russia reached $27.5 bln and that negotiations to restructure the debt are underway, appeared in certain mass media and social networks," the company said.

Such statements are "groundless allegations" posted "in days when giant investments and export agreements at the global agenda are being implemented," Botas added.