US shale oil production stagnating — Novak

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Shale oil production in the US is currently stagnating at an approximately the same level, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Business FM radio station.

"Certainly, changes that have occurred are very serious for the shale industry. We see investments are not coming there in volumes flowing there before, in order to constantly provide for an increase in the number of drilled well. That’s why the industry is currently stagnating at an approximately the same level. Let’s see how the situation will evolve," Novak noted.

Production level in the shale industry observed over the last 10-15 years has reached the plateau, he added.