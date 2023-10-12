Government to liberalize fuel exports if needed — Novak

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian government intends to prevent overstocking of the domestic fuel market and existing export restriction can be liberalized if necessary, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Certainly, there should be no overstocking and a decline in refining at oil refineries. Therefore, exports will be liberalized as necessary. Nevertheless, earlier approved measures that are effective since October 6 will provide for keeping the required volume of supplies to the domestic market," Novak said.

The Russian government introduced a package of systemic measures to keep stability on the fuel market on October 6.