Russia and Republic of Srpska discuss long-term gas contract and boosting gas supplies

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak and Prime Minister of the Republika Srpska Radovan Viskovic held a meeting, where they discussed a long-term contract for the supply of gas and an increase in the volume of supplies, press service of the Russian government reported.

"Alexander Novak and Radovan Viskovic, during a bilateral meeting, touched upon issues of cooperation in the oil and energy sectors, as well as the operating conditions of the Brod oil refinery with Russian participation with the prospect of expanding its capacity. According to Alexander Novak, the parties are discussing concluding a long-term contract for the supply of Russian gas to the republic and increasing its volumes for the needs of new generation," the statement said.

Novak added that gas supplies from Russia to the Republic of Srpska may further increase to 1-1.5 bln cubic meters per year. "They currently receive about 30-40 mln cubic meters per year. If gas generation is developed there, then these volumes can grow to 1-1.5 bln cubic meters," he said. Novak noted that the construction of a gas pipeline to the Republic of Srpska is being discussed and all parties are interested in the project.