Pakistan interested in regular LNG supplies from Russia — minister

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Pakistan is interested in receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia now and in the future, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Pakistan is interested in LNG supplies from Russia - in prospective supplies during the development of LNG production in Russia; they also require prompt supplies. Both matters are being discussed," the minister said.

When answering a question about the volumes of potential supplies, the minister replied, "any that will be suitable for both parties as regards the terms."