Inter RAO, China agree upon price increase — spokesperson

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Inter RAO has negotiated a price increase for electricity supplies with China by the duty amount, official spokesperson of the Russian energy company Alexandra Panina told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"We have agreed with China. China will raise prices under our contract by the duty amount. Payment for the export duty will not be from Russian consumers, not from Inter RAO, but from Chinese partners that agreed to increase the price in the contract by this value," Panina said.

Profitability of company’s supplies will not change but the Russian budget will receive 7% more funds from the company on account of the higher payment of the Chinese side. Terms for consumers of the Far East will not change also, she added.