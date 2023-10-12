Inter RAO shifting to payments in rubles, yuan — spokesperson

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Inter RAO has shifted long ago to payments in rubles and yuan, official spokesperson of the Russian energy company Alexandra Panina told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"We do not have too much currency revenues. Our currency revenues are the yuan coming to our country on account of [electricity] supplies to China. We have made a change long ago to rubles and yuan within the framework of de-dollarization," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree earlier, binding certain Russian exporters to sell the foreign exchange available with them.

