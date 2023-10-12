Russia's international reserves fall by $5.6 bln over week to $562.8 bln — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves as of October 6, 2023, amounted to $562.8 bln, having decreased by $5.6 bln over the week, according to the Bank of Russia.

"The volume of international reserves as of October 6 amounted to $562.8 bln, having decreased over the week by $5.6 bln, or 1%, due to negative revaluation," the regulator said.

As of September 29, the volume of reserves amounted to $568.4 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

After Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Russia, all transactions related to the management of reserves and assets of the Central Bank, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or entity acting on behalf of the Central Bank, were prohibited.