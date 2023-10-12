OPEC+ nations boost output by 450,000 barrels per day in September — IEA

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Participants of the OPEC+ agreement increased crude production by 450,000 barrels per day in September to 36.38 mln barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its October report.

Saudi Arabia’s output went up by 70,000 barrels per day to 9.03 mln barrels per day. Russia’s production rose by 10,000 barrels per day to 9.48 mln barrels per day.

The targeted level of production by OPEC+ countries within the agreement for September was 36.92 mln barrels per day, while de facto output totaled 36.38 mln barrels per day.