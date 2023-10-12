Prime Minister of Republika Srpska to discuss gas, oil cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Viskovic has told TASS that he will discuss cooperation in the gas and oil sector with the Russian side in Moscow, holding a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"We have meetings planned with Gazprom on the gasification project, as well as on the project for construction of a gas power station. There will be a meeting with management of Zarubezhneft for discussing the possibilities in the refinery industry," he said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

Viskovic said that he would hold a separate meeting with Novak. "We will also discuss other cooperation projects with Russia and Republika Srpska with him," he noted.

