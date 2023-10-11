Gas hub in Turkey needs electronic platform for trading gas to Europe — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The establishment of an electronic platform for gas trading with Europe is the main goal of the gas hub project in Turkey at this initial stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

"First and foremost, this includes establishing an electronic gas trading platform throughout Europe. All those who wish to buy our resources on the European continent, as well as us and our Turkish friends, are interested in this," he said.

Given that both Russia and Turkey are interested in the project, Putin added that Russia does not see any significant obstacles in building the platform. Azerbaijan is also expressing interest in the gas hub.