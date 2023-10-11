Share of friendly countries in Russian exports up two-fold since 2022 — minister

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The share of friendly countries in Russian exports has doubled since 2022, while the dollar’s share in the structure of trade turnover dropped three-fold over the past two years, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said addressing the State Duma (lower house of the parliament).

"The share of friendly countries in exports has doubled since the beginning of last year. The share of the dollar accounted for half of the trade turnover structure two years ago, whereas by now it has dropped three-fold, while the ruble’s role has increased two-fold," he said.

Earlier reports said that exports of goods from Russia amounted to $538 bln in the first 11 months of 2022, while the share of neutral and friendly countries in Russian exports went up from 42% to 65% by the end of the year.