Trade turnover between Russia, Kyrgyzstan up 17.4% in 1H 2023 — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grew by 17.4% in the first half of 2023 year-on-year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Overall bilateral trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grew by 37% by the end of 2022 to $3.4 bln, while in the first half of this year it gained another 17.4% year-on-year," he said in a video address to participants of the tenth Russian-Kyrgyz transregional conference.

"In the strategic partnership and alliance of Russia and Kyrgyzstan regions play one of central roles," Putin said, adding that the two countries will keep encouraging their regions’ drive towards cooperation.