Putin requests provision of assistance to Russian firms building energy facilities abroad

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin requested provision of broad assistance to Russian companies that build energy facilities abroad as he spoke at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"I’m asking relevant ministries, agencies to provide broad assistance to our companies that build energy facilities abroad, are involved in export of engineering and other services in this area, tap into new markets," he said.

More than 350 facilities in 54 countries across the world has been designed and constructed with RusHydro’s participation, Putin noted, adding that the company currently supplies technological solutions to 17 countries, including African, Middle Eastern, Central Asian and Latin American states.