Kazakhstan can supply 800 mln cubic meters of gas in transit to Uzbekistan — minister

ASTANA, October 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities are considering an opportunity of supplying at least 800 mln cubic meters of natural gas by the year-end in transit from Russia to Uzbekistan, Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev told reporters.

"We will look at implemented regimes but at least 800 mln cubic meters will be considered as the possible gas supply," the minister said.

The case in point is the supplies of about 2.8 bln cubic meters of gas at the initial stage, Satkaliyev noted. "These are the volumes agreed beforehand according to nominations of the Republic of Uzbekistan," he added.