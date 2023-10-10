Orlen announces acquisition of Polish section of Yamal pipeline with Gazprom’s share

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Poland’s energy concern Orlen has said that it is taking over the Polish-Russian company EuRoPol GAZ, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, according to a statement released by the concern.

"On October 9, 2023 the head of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection decided to approve the merger suggesting that Orlen will take control over the transit gas pipeline system EuRoPol GAZ following an antimonopoly investigation," Orlen said.

"Acquisition of Gazprom shares by EuRoPol GAZ and Orlen’s control over the System of transit gas pipelines will be crucial for the interests of citizens and the security of our country," CEO of Orlen Daniel Obajtek said. "Today's decision is another step towards restoring full control of Polish entities over the country's strategic gas infrastructure," he noted.

EuRoPol GAZ is a joint venture of Gazprom and Poland’s PGNiG, which is the owner of the Polish section of Yamal-Europe. Meanwhile, the Polish Gaz-System is the operator of this section of the pipeline, as well as of the whole gas transport system of the country. Last November Poland moved Gazprom shares in EuRoPol GAZ under forced administration as the company had been put on the Polish sanctions list.