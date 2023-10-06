Russia, Uzbekistan agree to expand cooperation on oil supplies

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Energy Ministers of Russia and Uzbekistan Nikolay Shulginov and Jorabek Mirzamakhmudov signed an intergovernmental agreement to expand cooperation in the sphere of oil supplies, TASS reports from the signing ceremony.

Furthermore, Transport Ministers of Russia and Uzbekistan Vitaly Savelyev and Ilkhom Makhkamov signed an intergovernmental agreement on railway deliveries of petroleum products.

In April 2023, head of the main department of the Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry Athamjhon Ubaydullaev said Uzbekistan had reached an agreement with Gaszprom Neft on deliveries of 300,000 metric tons of oil in 2023.